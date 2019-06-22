Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 22, 2019 - 10:40am

Pembroke fire collecting donations during Ride for Roswell

posted by Howard B. Owens in ride for roswell, pembroke fire, pembroke, news.

81070.jpg

Pembroke Fire Department is holding its annual boot drive today while conducting traffic control at Route 5 and Lake Road in Pembroke for the Ride for Roswell. All proceeds will be donated to the Ride for Roswell.

"The fire department is urging everyone traveling today to use extra caution to give the riders the right of way," a firefighter said.

Submitted photo.

Comments

Calendar

June 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button