June 22, 2019 - 10:40am
Pembroke fire collecting donations during Ride for Roswell
posted by Howard B. Owens in ride for roswell, pembroke fire, pembroke, news.
Pembroke Fire Department is holding its annual boot drive today while conducting traffic control at Route 5 and Lake Road in Pembroke for the Ride for Roswell. All proceeds will be donated to the Ride for Roswell.
"The fire department is urging everyone traveling today to use extra caution to give the riders the right of way," a firefighter said.
Submitted photo.
Comments