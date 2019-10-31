Local Matters

October 31, 2019 - 10:59am

Pembroke girls advance in sectional volleyball tournament

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, sports, volleyball.

The Pembroke Girls Volleyball Team won their first-round playoff game Wednesday, beating Letchworth 3 sets to 1.

The win sends the Lady Dragons to a quarterfinals match against Bloomfield at Bloomfield at 6 p.m., Saturday.

Pembroke took the first two sets against Letchworth 25-21 each, dropped the third set 25-17, and won the forth and match 25-19.

Dekari Moss had 14 kills and seven digs; Oliva Mets, 17 assists; and Allie Schwerthaffer and Trinity Humel each had seven digs.

