Pembroke opens season with 55-22 win

The Pembroke Dragons were in total control in their eight-man match up Saturday against C.G. Finney/North Star, leading to a 55-22 victory at home to start their 2022 season.

The Dragons amassed 460 yards on offense with the line of Chase Guzdek, Jayden Mast, Ben Steinberg, and Jayden Bridge leading the way.

Cayden Pfazler carried the ball 10 times for 193 yards and was 3 for 3 passing for 33 yards. He scored four times.

Caleb Felski and Sean Pustkulla also scored touchdowns.

Tyson Totten rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns on 9 carries.

On defense, Cayden Pfalzer led the way with 10 tackles while Totten had 8, Jacob Von Kramer, Jacob Dulski, Chase Guzdek, and Nate Duttweiler, had six each.

Dulski had four fumble recoveries and snagged the ball on three separate successful onside-kicks to open the game.

Photos by Elizabeth Gabby. Game information provided by Brandon Ricci.