April 25, 2021 - 11:15pm

Pembroke outlasts Perry for 74-68 playoff win over Perry in eight-man football

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, football, sports.
Video Sponsor

For much of the first quarter the Pembroke Dragons were in for a long, tough night, falling behind quick 30-8 in their eight-man semi-final playoff game against the Perry Hornets.

It was a long night but an exciting one with the Dragons battling all night to regain the lead and then hold on for the win 74-68.

Garrett Totten had nine carries for 175 yards and t here touch downs plus three receptions for 68 yards and two TDs.

QB Connor Peterson rushed 13 times for 93 yds and a TD and was 4 for 7 passing for 142 yards and three TDs.

Tyson Totten ran for 59 yards on three carries and scored a touchdown. He had one reception for 74 yds and a TD. 

On special teams, Avery Ferreira returned kickoff 45 yards for a touchdown.

On defense, Connor Peterson had 12 tackles a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Tyson Totten, 10 tackles and 1 interception. Keith Neureuter, 3 tackles, and 2 interceptions, with one returned for a 98 yd pick-six. Brandon Florian, 4 tackles and 4 sacks. Peter Farrington, 5 tackles a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Chase Guzdek, 7 tackles, and a sack. 

"I am so proud of how our young men responded to adversity tonight," said head coach Jamie Johnson. "We were down 30-8 at the end of the first qtr and they could have just thrown in the towel. But they kept their faith in each other and kept playing hard. Perry had a great game plan and came ready to play but our guys just stuck with it and believed they could win this game. I couldn’t be more proud of them."

Photos by Elizabeth Gabbey.

