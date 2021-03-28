Pembroke soccer star signs with GCC

Press release:

We would like to take the time to congratulate Montana Dieter on signing a celebratory letter of intent to compete at Genesee Community College this fall.

Montana plans on joining the Lady Cougars Soccer team at GCC under the guidance of Coach Jeff Reyngoudt. During Montana’s time here at Pembroke Central School she has been a standout in both Soccer and Cheerleading.

As a member of the Lady Dragons Soccer Team, Montana has been a four-year starter at forward since her freshmen year. During her tenure with the Lady Dragons, she has put together an impressive resume, which includes 26 goals and 18 assists. Montana plans to use her immense speed and shiftiness to continue her success at the next level.

While attending GCC, Montana plans on studying to become a Registered Nurse. Montana is extremely excited and honored to continue her career at the next level, competing for the Cougars.

Coach April Meier said, “I would like to congratulate Montana for her success and accomplishments while on the Pembroke Varsity soccer team. I know she will go on to do great things with this opportunity to play soccer at GCC next fall. Montana is a highly talented athlete her combined qualities of speed athleticism, quick decision making and mind for game strategy make her a formidable and skilled offensive player. It gives me great pride and pleasure to see the athletes from our program pursuing the sports they love in college. Best of luck to Montana and the GCC Cougars in their upcoming fall 2021 season!”