Pembroke Veterans Outreach Club recognized for support of Wreaths Across America

The Pembroke Veterans Outreach Club was recognized today by the Hiram G. Luhman Post 626 of the American Legion for their efforts to support Wreaths Across America.

The club raised $2,300 for the organization by selling 470 wreaths in support of service at the WNY National Cemetery in Pembroke on Saturday.

At the event, family members of servicemen and women, among others, will be laying wreaths on the graves of veterans and spouses. The event is open to the public and begins at noon (recommended arrival time, 11:30 a.m.) Speakers include David Bellavia, Medal of Honor recipient, Rep. Chris Jacobs, and Assemblyman Stephen Hawley.

Ed Mileham, far right, presented the club with a framed letter of appreciation from the Legion.

Previously: Wreaths Across America comes to Genesee County to honor veterans