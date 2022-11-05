Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

November 5, 2022 - 4:39pm

Pembroke wins 8-man semifinal, 49-18

posted by Howard B. Owens in pembroke, Sports, football, pembroke hs.

pembrokenov48.jpg

The Pembroke Dragons will play for a Section V title in eight-man football next week after beating Bolivar-Richburg on Friday, 49-18.

A win next week would give Pembroke its first football Section V title in school history.

 

On Friday, Tyson Totten rushed for 270 yards and five touchdowns to become the all-time single-season rushing leader at Pembroke with 2,134 yards on the season.

Two interceptions and nine tackles by Cayden Pfalzer along with nine tackles by  Totten and Jeremey Gabbey lead the defense.

Next up: Canisteo-Greenwood, the only team that has beaten the 9-1 Dragons this year. Game time is noon on Saturday at Pittsford-Sutherland.

Submitted photos.

pembrokenov4.jpg

pembrokenov4_7.jpg

pembrokenov4_6.jpg

pembrokenov4_5.jpg

pembrokenov44.jpg

pembrokenov4_3.jpg

pembrokenov4_2.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break