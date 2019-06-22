People stranded after canoe flips in Tonawanda Creek

Two people are reportedly stuck on a tree trunk-- uninjured -- after their canoe flipped while they were paddling through the Tonawanda Creek in the area of 3507 S. Main Street Road, Batavia.

East Pembroke fire and Town of Batavia fire dispatched.

UPDATE 4:37 p.m.: The caller tells dispatchers the people stranded don't want to swim to shore because of the current in the creek.

UPDATE(S)(By Billie) 4:42 p.m.: A safety rope will be put in place downstream, in case initial efforts fail to bring them in. The caller said the canoers can be accsssed through their back yard. A firefighter says those stranded are easily accessible even without a rope. Another says there's an island in the middle of the creek but the water is fairly swift and high.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m.: A firefighter says he's near them, and they are 20 feet away.

UPDATE 4:44 p.m.: The general area of where they are is Route 5 and Kelsey Road.

UPDATE 4:51 p.m.: Some of the rescuers are going up the road to find a better location to place a secondary safety line across the waterway, possibly behind a trailer park.

UPDATE 4:59 p.m.: A rescuer on the north bank of the creek says "I don't think we're going to be able to get a line all the way over." There is some confusion, "possibly a language barrier," regarding others who may have also been in the water with the stranded canoers. The rescuers want to be sure there is not another party stranded somewhere. There are four or five kayaks that were also in the water with the canoe and those people are at the bridge at Route 5 and Wortendyke and are heading to their vehicles. They also reported speaking with the two stranded canoers and said they, too, experienced a language barrier, which they attribute to them being stuck in the water.

UPDATE 5:10 p.m.: Mercy medics are called to evaluate the folks who were stuck in the water. They are safely out. The location on South Main Street is between Wortendyke Road and Lovers Lane Road.

UPDATE 5:22 p.m.: All Town of Batavia units are told they can go back in service. East Pembroke command says they will be packing up and leaving the scene in a couple minutes.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.: The two stranded canoers were evaluated by Mercy medics and released.

UPDATE: Click here for follow up information and a video of the rescue.