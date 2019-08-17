August 17, 2019 - 6:24pm
Person has reportedly fallen off of Indian Falls
A person has reportedly fallen off of Indian Falls off of Gilmore Road, Indian Falls.
The victim may have suffered a head injury.
Pembroke Fire, Indian Falls Fire, Emergency Management Services, and Mercy EMS dispatched.
UPDATE 6:29 p.m.: East Pembroke is on standby. It sounds like first responders will try to bring the female patient up along a trail.
UPDATE 6:31 p.m.: The patient is "top side" and East Pembroke and Emergency Management have been put back in service. The injuries do not appear to be serious.