A person has reportedly fallen off of Indian Falls off of Gilmore Road, Indian Falls.

The victim may have suffered a head injury.

Pembroke Fire, Indian Falls Fire, Emergency Management Services, and Mercy EMS dispatched.

UPDATE 6:29 p.m.: East Pembroke is on standby. It sounds like first responders will try to bring the female patient up along a trail.

UPDATE 6:31 p.m.: The patient is "top side" and East Pembroke and Emergency Management have been put back in service. The injuries do not appear to be serious.