July 23, 2020 - 4:19pm
Person in 20s from Batavia newest reported COVID-19 case
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The positive individual resides in Batavia.
- The positive individual is in their 20s.
- The positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Three of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- Seventeen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- No individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received zero new positive cases of COVID-19.
- Zero of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- Eleven new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- Two of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.