August 4, 2020 - 4:19pm
Person in 50s in Batavia tests positive for COVID-19
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
- The new positive case resides in Batavia.
- The positive individual is in their 50s.
- The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Thirteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.
- Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19
- The new positive cases reside in Murray and Kendall.
- The individuals are in their 30s.
- Both of the individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- Six new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- One of the individuals is hospitalized.