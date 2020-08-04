Local Matters

August 4, 2020 - 4:19pm

Person in 50s in Batavia tests positive for COVID-19

posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.

Press release:

  • Genesee County received one new positive case of COVID-19.
    • The new positive case resides in Batavia.
    • The positive individual is in their 50s.
    • The individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Thirteen new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • One of the individuals is hospitalized.
       
  • Orleans County received two new positive cases of COVID-19
    • The new positive cases reside in Murray and Kendall.
    • The individuals are in their 30s.
    • Both of the individuals were not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
    • Six new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
    • One of the individuals is hospitalized.

