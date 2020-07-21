July 21, 2020 - 4:57pm
Person in 70s in Batavia newest case of COVID-19 locally
posted by Howard B. Owens in covid-19, coronavirus, news.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 244 positive cases
- The positive individual resides in Batavia.
- The positive individual is in their 70’s.
- The positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 2 of the previous community positive cases have recovered and have been released from mandatory isolation.
- 15 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- No individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 272 positive cases
- The positive individual resides in Clarendon.
- The positive individual is in their 80’s.
- The positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 1 of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- 45 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- 2 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.