July 13, 2020 - 8:34pm
Person in Oakfield latest positive test for COVID-19 locally
posted by Howard B. Owens in news, covid-19, coronavirus.
Press release:
- Genesee County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 234 positive cases
- The positive individual resides in Oakfield.
- The positive individual is in their 20’s.
- The positive individual was on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- 1 of the previous community positive cases has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- No new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- No individuals are hospitalized.
- Orleans County received 1 new positive case of COVID-19 for a total of 269 positive cases
- The positive individual resides in Yates
- The positive individual is in their 20’s
- The positive individual was not on mandatory quarantine prior to testing positive.
- One of the previous positive individuals has recovered and has been released from mandatory isolation.
- 3 new individuals are on precautionary quarantine due to travel from restricted states.
- 7 of the total active positive cases are hospitalized. Please note those in the hospital may be from the community or a state-regulated facility. We do not separate them out to protect their privacy.