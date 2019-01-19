Person reportedly stabbed, being taken to the hospital

A person was reportedly stabbed in the chest and is being taken UMMC by a friend.

Police officers were dispatched to the hospital and to Columbia Avenue but an officer on scene said there is no indication anything occurred on Columbia. He said there are no tracks in the snow, no blood.

UPDATE 9:40 a.m.: An officer has made contact with the victim at the hospital. The stabbing occurred, he said, at a location on Bank Street Road sometime last night. A deputy or trooper is asked to respond since it occurred outside the city.