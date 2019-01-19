Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

January 19, 2019 - 9:37am

Person reportedly stabbed, being taken to the hospital

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

A person was reportedly stabbed in the chest and is being taken UMMC by a friend.

Police officers were dispatched to the hospital and to Columbia Avenue but an officer on scene said there is no indication anything occurred on Columbia. He said there are no tracks in the snow, no blood.

UPDATE 9:40 a.m.: An officer has made contact with the victim at the hospital. The stabbing occurred, he said, at a location on Bank Street Road sometime last night. A deputy or trooper is asked to respond since it occurred outside the city.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

January 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button