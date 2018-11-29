Pettinella to spin Chicago on Geezer Radio tomorrow night

Press release:

Batavian Mike Pettinella, longtime local journalist and fan of the legendary rock group Chicago, will be the guest of DJ Richard Beatty on Friday night on the Geezer Radio show.

The “Evening with Chicago” show airs from 8 to 10 p.m. on WGCC radio, 90.7 on the FM dial. It also can be heard on the Internet --https://tunein.com/radio/907FM-s28965/

Pettinella has been a Chicago devotee since the band released its first album, Chicago Transit Authority, in 1969. He attended his first Chicago concert on Aug. 31, 1971 at the old War Memorial Stadium in Buffalo and has seen the group perform more than 65 times since then at various venues in the Eastern U.S. and Canada.

He also has had the privilege of talking with band members after their show on several occasions and was among the thousands on hand at the group’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in April 2016 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Tomorrow night’s show will feature numerous songs spanning the “rock and roll band with horns’” 51-year career along with discussion about the group and other songs selected by the Geezer.

Chicago is one of the longest-running and most successful rock groups, and one of the world's best-selling groups of all time, having sold more than 100 million records. To date, Chicago has sold over 40 million units in the U.S., with 23 gold, 18 platinum, and 8 multi-platinum albums.