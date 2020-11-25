Phil Pies celebrates 50 years selling furniture at Max Pies

A lot has changed in the furniture business in the past 50 years. Shag carpet is out and twists and burners are in, and good luck finding an avocado green love seat.

But one thing hasn't changed at Max Pies. Phil Pies is still there every day to greet customers with a smile and a quip.

"What do I love about the job?" Pies said during a celebration today of his 50 years in the business. "Meeting people. The people are the business."

Phil Pies is the third generation Pies in the furniture business. Sticking around for 50 years, though, wasn't really something he expected when he started selling furniture.

"When I first came here, I didn't think I would actually stay here and here I am," Pies said. "I got involved in the business and I couldn't stop."