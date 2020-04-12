Photo: A family's happy Easter from the parking lot to a resident of Premier Genesee

Photo and cutline submitted by Randy McIntire.

Margaret Worthington's family wanted to wish her a Happy Easter on Sunday. Margaret is a resident at Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

They were able to put their wish in chalk while she looked on from her window, while under protective quarantine. They spoke on the phone where she expressed her thanks and her love for her family.

As time went on, more and more residents began waving and before we were finished we were wishing a Happy Easter to many onlookers.

From left are Lisa, Mackenzie and Chris Lavrey, Amy, Kayla, Derek and Randy McIntire, Jeff McIntire and Cindy Reynolds, Randy and Colleen McIntire.