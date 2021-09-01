Photo: A reflective moment in Elba

Tristine Vanice submitted this photo and said, "I love little moments that give me a sense of unity in our country, towns, villages. I had this view whilst sitting on a park bench in Elba this afternoon. There is so much about it that just made me smile. Small town charm, neighbors, the innocence of a children's bicycle, and the colors of a vibrant summer day. My 10-year-old is the one who initially noticed the flags stating, 'Mommy look at those flags. They love our country I bet.'

"Everywhere and everything we put on the TV, radio, newspapers ... it all tends to diminish a sense of pride and love for our country. There is a lot of turmoil in our world, but I appreciate a need to also always look for the good. It's there. It's here."