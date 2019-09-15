Photo: Adam Miller holds 'garage sale' to clear out old bikes

John Roche at Adam Miller Toy and Bicycle did something a little different yesterday: He held a garage sale.

The team at Adam Miller hauled out of storage all the bikes that had been left for repair and never picked up or were trade-ins on new bikes, along with bike parts and accessories, and put the items in the store's parking lot and hung price tags on them.

There were vintage bikes, racing bikes, mountain bikes, and bikes that will probably get you from here to there without being much to look at. Roche said he might make the garage sale an annual event.