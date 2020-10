Video Sponsor

Dozens of friends and fans turned out Saturday afternoon to bid a fond farewell to Betsy Dexheimer, who at age 85 is moving to Ohio to live with her son, Paul.

Dexheimer was involved with several organizations in Batavia, including her church.

