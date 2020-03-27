Local Matters

March 27, 2020 - 6:26pm

Photo: Blondie's opened today under new ownership

posted by Howard B. Owens in Blondies Sip-N-Dip, business, batavia.

In December, Andy and Laura Pedro purchased Blondies Sip-N-Dip on East Main Street Road in Batavia. Today, they officially opened for the spring, summer, and fall seasons.

Because of social distancing restrictions, right now, they can't serve walk-in customers but they have opened a walk-up window and they can use that window to service drive-thru customers.

"Not ideal," said Andy, "but we'll make it work."

