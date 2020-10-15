Local Matters

October 15, 2020 - 6:37pm

Photo: City Fire's loaner ladder truck

City Fire

If you see an Auburn Fire Department ladder truck rolling down the City of Batavia's roads, it's not lost.

City Fire's Ladder 15 is taking a break from service for routine maintenance and the City of Auburn, which just put a new ladder truck into service, has loaned its 1991 ladder truck to Batavia.

A couple of years ago, the City of Rochester loaned Batavia a fire truck. Chief Stefano Napolitano said the truck loans are an example of how fire departments in the region support each other.

"We try to help each other out when we can," Napolitano said.

Upcoming

