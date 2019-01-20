January 20, 2019 - 6:04pm
Photo: Clearing snow from a fire hydrant
posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Ross Street, news.
Young residents of Ross Street clearing the snow away from a fire hydrant.
As a reminder, for your sake and your neighbors, make sure there's no snow around the fire hydrants on your street.
Photo submitted by Stephanie McQuillen Call
January 20, 2019 - 6:13pm#1
Good job, kids.
January 20, 2019 - 6:45pm#2
Good citizens take care of their community and don't wait on the government to do everything.
Recent comments