January 20, 2019 - 6:04pm

Photo: Clearing snow from a fire hydrant

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, Ross Street, news.

Young residents of Ross Street clearing the snow away from a fire hydrant.

As a reminder, for your sake and your neighbors, make sure there's no snow around the fire hydrants on your street.

Photo submitted by Stephanie McQuillen Call

January 20, 2019 - 6:13pm
Rich Richmond
Good job, kids.

January 20, 2019 - 6:45pm
Howard B. Owens
Good citizens take care of their community and don't wait on the government to do everything.

