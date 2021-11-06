Photo: First customers of new Chipotle in Batavia receive free T-shirts

Mitch Gonyea wanted to take his mother Sonja to Chipotle Mexican Grill yesterday on its first day of business in Genesee County for her birthday. Sonja's husband, who provided the photo (taken by the Chipotle manager) and information, said they were super excited about the opening and got there early -- 10 a.m. for a 10:45 a.m. opening. The manager noticed them outside and figured they were cold so he let them wait inside the restaurant until the official opening, making them the first customers of the new location on Veterans Memorial Drive. As the first customers, the manager gave them each a T-shirt.