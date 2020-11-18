Local Matters

November 18, 2020 - 11:57am

Photo: Free coats from Community Action

posted by Howard B. Owens in Community Action of Orleans and Genesee County, batavia, news.

img_2991freequotes.jpg

Community Action of Orleans and Genesee in Batavia is holding a free coat giveaway until 2 p.m. at its location at 5073 Clinton Street Road. There are also canned vegetables and hats available.

In the first 90 minutes of the giveaway this morning, people picked up more than 100 coats.

Photo: Walt Almeter, Darlene Almeter, and Ariana Green are ready to hand out more coats today.

