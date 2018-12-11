Photo: Handpainted patriotic totes donated to vets home

The Genesee Country Decorative Painters, founded in Batavia in 1983, painted dozens of totes with patriotic themes as a service project for 2018 and today presented the gifts to the State Veterans Home in Batavia as a gift to veterans at the home.

Each member painted three bags each.

Photo: Diane Fiorentino, Laurie Bellucci, and Maggie Cummings, activity director for the vets home.