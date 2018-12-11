December 11, 2018 - 5:36pm
Photo: Handpainted patriotic totes donated to vets home
posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee Country Decorative Painters, NYS Veterans Home, batavia, news, veterans.
The Genesee Country Decorative Painters, founded in Batavia in 1983, painted dozens of totes with patriotic themes as a service project for 2018 and today presented the gifts to the State Veterans Home in Batavia as a gift to veterans at the home.
Each member painted three bags each.
Photo: Diane Fiorentino, Laurie Bellucci, and Maggie Cummings, activity director for the vets home.
Recent comments