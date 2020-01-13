Local Matters

January 13, 2020 - 9:25pm

Photo: Kevin Finnell sworn in as new First Assistant District Attorney

posted by Howard B. Owens in District Attorney's Office, kevin finnell, news.

kfinnelsworninfada2020.jpg

Kevin Finnell, after 29 years with the District Attorney's Office, officially became Lawrence Friedman's top assistant this afternoon when he was sworn in by County Court Judge Charles Zambito as the new First Assistant District Attorney.

Finnell replaces Melissa Cianfrini, who quit without notice on Friday.

After taking the oath, Finnell thanked Friedman for "the faith he has shown in me" and said, "I will do my very best to faithfully to live up to the expectations placed in me by this appointment by Mr. Friedman and continue to serve the citizens of Genesee County to the best of my abilities."

