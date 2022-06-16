Photo: Le Roy's tennis team recognized for outstanding season, sectional championship

Roy's tennis team received certificates of appreciation from the Le Roy Central Schools Board of Trustees on Tuesday evening in recognition of their Class B2 Section V championship.

Mitchel Hockey was singled out for his singular accomplishment: becoming the first singles champion in school history.

The Knights went into the tournament as the #1 seed. and defeated Avon 4-1 in the finals to capture the block.

Along the way, Le Roy defeated Way-Co (5-0) in the quarterfinals and East Rochester (4-1) in the semifinals.

Hockey’s beat Avon’s Kaden Colt 6-1, 7-6 (7-1).

Le Roy’s other point came at second doubles as Benjamin Robinson and Jacob Elmore swept past Austin Lattuca and Avery Leonard 6-1, 7-5.