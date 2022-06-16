Local Matters

June 16, 2022 - 5:48pm

Photo: Le Roy's tennis team recognized for outstanding season, sectional championship

posted by Howard B. Owens in Le Roy, le roy hs, tennis, sports.

img_1795tennis-2.jpg

Roy's tennis team received certificates of appreciation from the Le Roy Central Schools Board of Trustees on Tuesday evening in recognition of their Class B2 Section V championship.

Mitchel Hockey was singled out for his singular accomplishment: becoming the first singles champion in school history.

The Knights went into the tournament as the #1 seed. and defeated Avon 4-1 in the finals to capture the block.

Along the way,  Le Roy defeated Way-Co (5-0) in the quarterfinals and East Rochester (4-1) in the semifinals.

Hockey’s beat Avon’s Kaden Colt 6-1, 7-6 (7-1).

Le Roy’s other point came at second doubles as Benjamin Robinson and Jacob Elmore swept past Austin Lattuca and Avery Leonard 6-1, 7-5.

Avon averted the shutout when the first doubles team of Zach Colvin and Michael Montano earned a three-set victory over Aiden Soggs and Jack Currin 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

