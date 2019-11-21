Photo: Man not seriously hurt after falling while crossing Main Street, Batavia

An elderly man, with a walker, apparently slipped and fell while trying to cross Main Street by the Old Courthouse and Tim Hortons in Batavia at about 3:20 p.m.

Mercy EMS, city fire, and Batavia PD responded and westbound traffic was tied up for about 20 minutes.

The man was not hit by a car but an officer said he was bleeding from his head. He was transported to UMMC for treatment and evaluation.