May 6, 2022 - 11:52pm
Photo: Mark Twain makes guest appearance at the Richmond Memorial Library
posted by Howard B. Owens in mike randall, Mark Twain, Richmond Memorial Library, batavia, news.
Mark Twain was live on Thursday night at the Richmond Memorial Library.
Actually, it was Mike Randall, the senior meteorologist for WKBW and actor, who brought Twain to life for about 80 library patrons.
Randall has been doing his Twain act for 50 years, with is first performance while still in college as a teenager.
Buffalo News: Mike Randall celebrates 50 years as Mark Twain
Photo by Howard Owens
Recent comments