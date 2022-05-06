Local Matters

May 6, 2022 - 11:52pm

Photo: Mark Twain makes guest appearance at the Richmond Memorial Library

Mark Twain was live on Thursday night at the Richmond Memorial Library.

Actually, it was Mike Randall, the senior meteorologist for WKBW and actor, who brought Twain to life for about 80 library patrons. 

Randall has been doing his Twain act for 50 years, with is first performance while still in college as a teenager.

Photo by Howard Owens

