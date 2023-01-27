Local Matters

January 27, 2023 - 7:02pm

Photo: New chamber president meets members at Eli Fish

posted by Howard B. Owens in Brian Cousins, chamber of commerce, batavia, news, Eli Fish Brewing Company.

Brian Cousins, the new president of the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce, mingles with local business owners and community leaders on Thursday at Eli Fish Brewing Co. at a meet-and-greet set up so community members who might not yet have met Cousins could get a chance to shake his hand and say hello.

He's been on the job for about a month so we asked him the best part of the job so far, and the worst part.

"The best part is learning something new every day," Cousins said. "The worst part is learning something new every single day."

Previously: Second career path means representing 'best place on earth' for former Darien Lake executive

