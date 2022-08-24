Photo: Owner of Dan's Tire remembered during calling hours Wednesday afternoon

While calling hours proceeded inside the Gilmartin Funeral Home Wednesday for Dan DiLaura, tow trucks from Dan's Tire and Auto Service were parked on West Main Street in honor of the long-time local businessman.

DiLaura passed away Sunday at age 68.

A 1971 graduate of Batavia High School, DiLaura opened his first auto shop at 23 on West Main Street, Batavia. Over the years, his business ventures grew until he built Dan's Tire in Batavia City Centre.

For his full obituary, click here.