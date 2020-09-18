September 18, 2020 - 3:19pm
Photo: Picketer with 'Babies Lives Matter' sign at Planned Parenthood
posted by Howard B. Owens in Planned Parenthood, news, batavia.
Dave Twichell carries a sign that reads "Babies Lives Matter" in front of the Planned Parenthood location on West Main Street in Batavia.
Twichell said he has been making frequent protest trips to the location by himself for years.
"I'm out here as much as I can be," Twichell said. "Somebody's got to stick up for those who can't speak for themselves."