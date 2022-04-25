Local Matters

April 25, 2022 - 10:17pm

Photo: Ray Tourt recognized for 23 years of service to Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in batavia, news.

img_1064ccap252022.jpg

Roy Tourt was honored by the Batavia City Council at the start of Monday's meeting for his 23 years of service to local residents.

Tourt retired as superintendent of the Bureau of Maintenance after previously serving as an assistant city engineer. He also served a year in 2020 as interim director of Public Works.  In 2017, he won the Douglas Zefting Award from the Genesee Valley branch of the American Public Works Association.  

Photo by Howard Owens.

