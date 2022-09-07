Photo: Restoration work continues on former Sheriff's Office facade

Masons are continuing work to repair the aged facade of the former Sheriff's Office building on West Main Street in Batavia.

Earlier this year, Montante Construction won a $1.4 million bid to do the work.

After years of deferred maintenance, the sandstone and brick front of the building had portions that were cracking and falling away.

The front of the building currently houses Genesee Justice and the back is an addition that houses the Genesee County Jail.

Both operations will move into the new jail being built next to County Building #2 on West Main Street Road in the Town of Batavia.