>> Download <<
April 1, 2019 - 3:09pm

Photo: Restore flags at Main and Ellicott to recognize victims of sexual assault

posted by Howard B. Owens in sexual assault, batavia, news, Restore Sexual Assault Services.

restoreflags2019.jpg

Hannah Kujawski, education and outreach coordinator for Restore Sexual Assault Services, places a small flag in the ground outside the County Courthouse at Main Street and Ellicott Street, Batavia.

Kujawski and two other people from Restore planted 720 flags in the grass, one each to represent the 720 victims of sexual assault daily in the United States.

Restore, which provides a number of programs to assist the victims of sexual assault, is a service of Planned Parenthood.

Login or register to add an event.

more

more

