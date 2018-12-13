December 13, 2018 - 9:50am
Photo: Santa visits 9-1-1 center
posted by Howard B. Owens in Dispatch Center, news.
Even emergency dispatchers have Christmas wishes so yesterday Santa paid the 9-1-1 crew a visit.
Submitted photo.
