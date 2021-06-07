Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 7, 2021 - 10:50am

Photo: Slow dancing in the parking lot at Towne Center at Batavia

posted by Howard B. Owens in Towne Center at Batavia, batavia, news.

194016167_10102988980830685_7529317618197094055_n.jpg

A reader spotted this young couple dancing in the parking lot of Towne Center at Batavia off Veterans Memorial Drive shortly after 9 p.m., Saturday.

He said, "It was a cool moment. Most of the plaza was closed and they were just out there by themselves. You could hear the music from the car radio. Right after I snapped that picture, the guy spun her around. I wish I had waited a split second more. Made me smile."

Comments

Calendar

June 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button