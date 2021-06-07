Photo: Slow dancing in the parking lot at Towne Center at Batavia

A reader spotted this young couple dancing in the parking lot of Towne Center at Batavia off Veterans Memorial Drive shortly after 9 p.m., Saturday.

He said, "It was a cool moment. Most of the plaza was closed and they were just out there by themselves. You could hear the music from the car radio. Right after I snapped that picture, the guy spun her around. I wish I had waited a split second more. Made me smile."