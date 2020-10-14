October 14, 2020 - 11:56am
Photo: Steve Robinson recognized for service to Batavia residents
posted by Howard B. Owens in steve robinson, batavia, news.
Steve Robinson, white shirt, was honored with a proclamation Tuesday night by the Batavia City Council for his 30 years of service to the residents of Batavia.
Robinson started his career as a dispatcher for Batavia Police Department, continued as a dispatcher when the county and city 9-1-1 centers were consolidated, and stayed on part time with Batavia PD in a desk role after the consolidation.