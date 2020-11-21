Local Matters

November 21, 2020 - 5:37pm

Photo: Stuff the Cruiser event at Batavia Towne Center

posted by Howard B. Owens in stuff the cruiser, law enforcement, Target, news, batavia, Le Roy.

img_306stuff.jpg

Sgt. Greg Kellogg, Le Roy PD, and troopers Ben Hersee, Stephanie Grimaldi and Bill Franz, show off some of the toys collected at Target today for the annual Stuff the Cruiser event.

Local law enforcement gathers for the event each year to collect donations for children who might not otherwise fund many presents under their Christmas trees. Besides Le Roy PD and State Police, participating this year were the Sheriff's Office, Batavia PD, Corfu PD, GC Probation Department, and the Department of Environmental Conservation.

img_3045stuff.jpg

Brooke Fisher, 5, drops off a toy with Le Roy PD Officer CJ Miller and Sgt. Thomas Sanfratello, Sheriff's Office.

img_3059stuff.jpg

img_3053stuff.jpg

img_3073stuff.jpg

Photo submitted by Greg Kellogg of the final haul of presents.

