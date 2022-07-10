Photo: Summer softball skills camp at Batavia

It's more than just fun in the sun each of the last five summers when James Fazio has hosted his annual softball summer skills camp at Batavia High School.

It's about putting in the reps to learn the skills that leads to winning games.

The camp is open to softball players from throughout the region, not just Batavia students, and the girls work on the fundamentals of the game including hitting, throwing, fielding, base running, and pitching.

Fazio was assisted at this year's camp by Athletes Edge Coach Brian Mruczek, Batavia Varsity Assistant Coach Mike Almekinder, Batavia JV Coach Jamie Masters and Batavia Stingers Coach Stan Kaus.

"I like to open the camp up to girls from the whole area, not just Batavia girls, just so we promote the game," Fazio said. "If I can help them with their skills in any way possible, that's my main objective. Obviously, I'd like to have a lot of my Batavia girls attend, which we do have a good amount this year, and I have my varsity girls who are helping and they've done a tremendous job all week long. I'm just trying to promote the game in our area, which is very popular anyways."

