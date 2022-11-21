Photo: Tesla charging stations at Batavia Towne Center

Tesla, apparently, has installed 12 electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot of Batavia Towne Center off Veterans Memorial Drive.

Neither Tesla, which makes electric cars, nor COR Development, owner of the shopping center, responded to requests for additional information.

The Tesla website lists Batavia as a future location for electric vehicle charging stations but says the stations won't open until the second quarter of 2023.

Photo by Howard Owens, taken on Thursday.