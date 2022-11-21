Local Matters

November 21, 2022 - 3:40pm

Photo: Tesla charging stations at Batavia Towne Center

posted by Howard B. Owens in Batavia Towne Center, batavia, news, tesla, electric vehicle charging stations.

Tesla, apparently, has installed 12 electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot of Batavia Towne Center off Veterans Memorial Drive.

Neither Tesla, which makes electric cars, nor COR Development, owner of the shopping center, responded to requests for additional information.

The Tesla website lists Batavia as a future location for electric vehicle charging stations but says the stations won't open until the second quarter of 2023.

Photo by Howard Owens, taken on Thursday.

