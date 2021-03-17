Photo: Vaccine clinic visits Washington Towers

The Genesee County Health Department brought a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Washington Towers today for residents who can't get to a vaccination site.

Office for the Aging organized the clinic, Washington Towers staff registered residents online and the health department sent over the providers to administer the vaccines for up to 50 residents.

The residents received the Pfizer vaccine with a second dose schedule for early April.

The clinic set up at 400 Towers yesterday.

"We are so excited to finally be able to help our residents who don’t have internet access and/or transportation to go to an off-site location to get vaccinated," said Director Valerie Tidwell.