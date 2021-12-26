Local Matters

December 26, 2021 - 2:23pm

Photo: Volunteers at T.F. Brown's for community Christmas Dinner

posted by Howard B. Owens in T.F. Brown's, batavia, Christmas, news.

Volunteers along with their family members at T. F. Brown's on Christmas Day for the restaurant's annual free Christmas Day Dinner for the community.  This year, the meal distribution was drive-thru with about 300 meals distributed.  This year, the toys donated for community children were distributed by City Church.

Photo and info submitted by Joe Teresi.

Upcoming

