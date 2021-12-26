December 26, 2021 - 2:23pm
Photo: Volunteers at T.F. Brown's for community Christmas Dinner
posted by Howard B. Owens in T.F. Brown's, batavia, Christmas, news.
Volunteers along with their family members at T. F. Brown's on Christmas Day for the restaurant's annual free Christmas Day Dinner for the community. This year, the meal distribution was drive-thru with about 300 meals distributed. This year, the toys donated for community children were distributed by City Church.
Photo and info submitted by Joe Teresi.
