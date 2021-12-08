Local Matters

December 8, 2021 - 9:45pm

Photos: 25th Annual Service of Prayer and Remembrance

posted by Howard B. Owens in H.E. Turner, Batavia First Presbyterian Church, batavia, news.

rememberanceservice2021.jpg

Dozens of area families who lost loved ones over the past year gathered at the First Presbyterian Church in Batavia this evening for a service of prayer and remembrance.

This is the 25th year that H.E. Turner & Co., Bohm-Calarco-Smith, and Burdett & Sanford Funeral Homes brought the service to the community.

Those who suffered the loss of a loved one were able to light a candle and have it on display during the service.

The ecumenical service combined music, prayer, Scripture reading, reading of the names of loved ones and the tolling of the bell in remembrance, and a message of hope by Reverend Dr. Roula Alkhouri.

rememberanceservice2021-2.jpg

rememberanceservice2021-3.jpg

rememberanceservice2021-4.jpg

rememberanceservice2021-5.jpg

rememberanceservice2021-7.jpg

rememberanceservice2021-8.jpg

rememberanceservice2021-9.jpg

