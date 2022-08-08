Local Matters

August 8, 2022 - 9:00am

Photos: 36th Annual Empire State Antique Truck Show

posted by Howard B. Owens in Empire State Antique Truck Association, Alexander, news, Empire State Antique Truck Show.

 

antiquetruckshow.jpg

The Empire State Antique Truck Association held its 36th Annual Truck Show on Saturday at Sunday at the Western NY Gas and Steam grounds in Alexander. 

It was the first time for the show at the steam grounds after traditionally behind hosted at the Stafford Firemen's grounds.

What was the same was dozens of classic trucks and tractors on display along with a flea market.  There was also a tractor pull on Saturday.

Photos by Howard Owens.

antiquetruckshow-2.jpg

antiquetruckshow-3.jpg

antiquetruckshow-4.jpg

antiquetruckshow-5.jpg

antiquetruckshow-6.jpg

antiquetruckshow-7.jpg

