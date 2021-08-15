Photos: ABATE rides to honor fallen officers

Genesee County ABATE members held a fundraising drive today to benefit the fallen officers memorial at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Park Road in Batavia.

The group's goal is to raise money for a more substantial memorial rather than the metal signs currently commemorating officers who died in the line of duty.

About fifty riders participated in the run.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

Top photo: Frank Gallo VP/ABATE, Tim Johnson.Pres./ABATE, John Peck, and Sheriff William Sheron.