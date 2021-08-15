August 15, 2021 - 8:19am
Photos: ABATE rides to honor fallen officers
posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee County ABATE, Sheriff's Office, news, batavia.
Genesee County ABATE members held a fundraising drive today to benefit the fallen officers memorial at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Park Road in Batavia.
The group's goal is to raise money for a more substantial memorial rather than the metal signs currently commemorating officers who died in the line of duty.
About fifty riders participated in the run.
Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.
Top photo: Frank Gallo VP/ABATE, Tim Johnson.Pres./ABATE, John Peck, and Sheriff William Sheron.
