August 15, 2021 - 8:19am

Photos: ABATE rides to honor fallen officers

posted by Howard B. Owens in Genesee County ABATE, Sheriff's Office, news, batavia.

abate_group_pic.jpg

Genesee County ABATE members held a fundraising drive today to benefit the fallen officers memorial at the Genesee County Sheriff's Office on Park Road in Batavia.

The group's goal is to raise money for a more substantial memorial rather than the metal signs currently commemorating officers who died in the line of duty.

About fifty riders participated in the run.

Photos by Alecia Kaus/Video News Service.

Top photo: Frank Gallo VP/ABATE, Tim Johnson.Pres./ABATE, John Peck, and Sheriff William Sheron.

still_abate.jpg

still_2_abate.jpg

abate_memorial_signs.jpg

