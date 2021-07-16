Photos and Video: County Fair races at Batavia Downs
On Thursday, Batavia Downs hosted the Genesee County Fair harness races.
Every year, the state gives money to the counties with harness racing to host a purse-only (no wagering) card of races. Since the fairgrounds are not suitable for harness racing, Batavia Downs hosts the races.
"It’s a good opportunity for our local horsemen and people from outside this area to come here, make some money," said General Manager of Live Racing Todd Haight. "They’re all New York-bred horses so it’s good for the New York-bred program, it’s good for or local horsemen. It’s good for everybody."
The 2021 racing season starts this coming Wednesday. The first post time is 6 p.m.
Video: For one race, I was able to ride in the cab of the starter truck. The horses in the race were two-year-old colts so you'll see some of them hang back from the starter's gate, unlike a race with more experienced horses.
Starter Terry Mays, who was kind enough to let me share the very cramped space of the gate truck.
Comments