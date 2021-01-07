Photos and Video: Retirement Ceremony John Condidorio and Chris Hayward, Le Roy PD

Video Sponsor

The long and distinguished careers in law enforcement for Le Roy PD Chief Chris Hayward and Detective John Condidorio came to a close Thursday with a ceremony at Village Hall attended by members of the law enforcement community from throughout the county.

The two men were honored also with commemorative shadow boxes presented by incoming Chief Greg Kellogg, a new sidearm, and awards from the Le Roy Fire Department, presented by Chief Tom Wood and District President Jerry Diskin.