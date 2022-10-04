Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

October 4, 2022 - 9:13pm

Photos: Ascension Parish Okotoberfest

posted by Howard B. Owens in Ascension Parish, Oktoberfest, batavia, news.

ascensionparishoktoberfest2022.jpg

Ascension Parish hosted its first Oktoberfest on Saturday in the parking lot of Sacred Heart on South Swan Street in Batavia.

There was beer, wurst, giant pretzels, and traditional German music performed by The German American Musicians.  There was also a basket raffle and pull tabs.  

The event was a fundraiser for the parish.

Photos by Howard Owens.

ascensionparishoktoberfest2022-2.jpg

ascensionparishoktoberfest2022-3.jpg

ascensionparishoktoberfest2022-4.jpg

ascensionparishoktoberfest2022-5.jpg

ascensionparishoktoberfest2022-6.jpg

ascensionparishoktoberfest2022-7.jpg

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break