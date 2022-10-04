October 4, 2022 - 9:13pm
Photos: Ascension Parish Okotoberfest
posted by Howard B. Owens in Ascension Parish, Oktoberfest, batavia, news.
Ascension Parish hosted its first Oktoberfest on Saturday in the parking lot of Sacred Heart on South Swan Street in Batavia.
There was beer, wurst, giant pretzels, and traditional German music performed by The German American Musicians. There was also a basket raffle and pull tabs.
The event was a fundraiser for the parish.
Photos by Howard Owens.
